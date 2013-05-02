* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.23 percent down while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent lower. * Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the session. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 8.76 billion rupees worth of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * The Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy review on Friday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, will be crucial for Indian shares * Auto stocks on watch after release of April sales data. India's Maruti Suzuki April local vehicle sales up 0.3 pct Tata Motors April sales fall 15 pct y/y. * Also, RBI to release macro-economic review at 1230 GMT and earnings of Bharti Airtel Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)