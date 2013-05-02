* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.23
percent down while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.45 percent lower.
* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 8.76
billion rupees worth of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange
data showed.
* The Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy review on
Friday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis
points, will be crucial for Indian shares
* Auto stocks on watch after release of April sales data.
India's Maruti Suzuki April local vehicle sales up 0.3 pct Tata
Motors April sales fall 15 pct y/y.
* Also, RBI to release macro-economic review at 1230 GMT and
earnings of Bharti Airtel Ltd.
