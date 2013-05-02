* USD/INR seen edging higher versus its previous close of 53.80/81, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore trading down 0.2 percent suggesting a weak start to the domestic share market. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the session. * Traders will be cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Friday. The macroeconomic review due to be released at 5 p.m. will also be crucial ahead of the policy decision tomorrow. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)