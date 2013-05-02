WELLINGTON May 3 New Zealand petrol retailer Z
Energy Ltd reported a 54 percent fall in its full year profit on
Friday, as it readies for a likely public share float later this
year.
The company, which operates around 300 petrol stations, fuel
stops for trucks, and fuel infrastructure previously owned by
Shell Oil, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$35 million
($29.7 million) for the year to March 31, compared with NZ$77
million profit last year.
Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, and
financial instruments (EBITDAF) were NZ$195 million against the
previous year's NZ$172 million.
Z Energy is jointly owned by infrastructure investor
Infratil Ltd and state pension fund New Zealand
Superannuation, who bought it from Shell in 2010 for NZ$696
million.
Z Energy said fuel sales were flat but it lost market share
as high fuel prices hit consumers. It said it would open new
petrol stations and look to boost non-fuel retail sales.
It said it was also looking to reduce costs through direct
import of refined fuel.
"We expect new international procurement contracts for
refined fuel and crude oil negotiated by Z over the last 12
months to deliver substantial savings for the company," chief
executive Mike Bennetts said in a statement.
The company is building additional storage tanks at two
major ports.
Infratil and the NZ Superannuation Fund are looking at
selling between 40 and 60 percent through a share offer in the
third quarter. They appointed bankers to manage the issue this
week.
Z Energy has debt listed on the NZX.
($1=NZ$1.18)
(Gyles Beckford)