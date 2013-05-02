* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 7.71 percent on lower crude, follow-on buying on government lowering withholding tax for foreigners. * Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers. * New Delhi will cut the tax on interest payments to foreigners on government and corporate debt to 5 percent from up to 20 percent for a two-year period, in a bid to draw further inflows to bridge its current account deficit and polish its reformist credentials. * India's central bank will release a report on the economy at 1700 India Time which will give some clues ahead of the policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)