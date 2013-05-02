* India's main share index gains 0.32 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.36 percent.
* Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
gains 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up
1.2 percent, a day ahead of RBI policy, on expectations of
monetary easing.
* The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis
point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in
the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions
as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre.
* Shares in IDFC Ltd gain 2.7 percent after its
Jan-March profit rose 57 percent to 5.26 billion rupees, beating
analyst estimates.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fall 1.3 percent after it
reported a 50 percent fall in quarterly profit that capped the
third straight year of declining earnings at India's top
telecommunications carrier.
