* India's main share index gains 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.36 percent. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up 1.2 percent, a day ahead of RBI policy, on expectations of monetary easing. * The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre. * Shares in IDFC Ltd gain 2.7 percent after its Jan-March profit rose 57 percent to 5.26 billion rupees, beating analyst estimates. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fall 1.3 percent after it reported a 50 percent fall in quarterly profit that capped the third straight year of declining earnings at India's top telecommunications carrier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)