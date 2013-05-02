* IDFC Institutional Securities says investors should subscribe
to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit
Hindustan Unilever Ltd due to a significant premium and
as it expects the offer to create a floor price for the stock.
* Unilever plans to pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in
its Indian subsidiary, making its biggest deal in 13 years, a
huge bet on the strength of demand for personal care and food
products in Asia's third-largest economy.
* Though its operational concerns on the business remain, IDFC
says the new Hindustan Unilever is a leaner organisation than in
the FY2001 and upgrades the stock to "neutral," saying the open
offer and consequent re-rating will provide support to
valuations.
* The investment bank adds that other listed FMCG names with
foreign parents are likely to follow suit in the future. Nestle
India Ltd, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd,
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd and Agro
Tech Foods Ltd are the likely candidates.
* Shares in Hindustan Unilever were down 1.3 percent at 0613
GMT.
