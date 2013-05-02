* IDFC Institutional Securities says investors should subscribe to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever Ltd due to a significant premium and as it expects the offer to create a floor price for the stock. * Unilever plans to pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, making its biggest deal in 13 years, a huge bet on the strength of demand for personal care and food products in Asia's third-largest economy. * Though its operational concerns on the business remain, IDFC says the new Hindustan Unilever is a leaner organisation than in the FY2001 and upgrades the stock to "neutral," saying the open offer and consequent re-rating will provide support to valuations. * The investment bank adds that other listed FMCG names with foreign parents are likely to follow suit in the future. Nestle India Ltd, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd and Agro Tech Foods Ltd are the likely candidates. * Shares in Hindustan Unilever were down 1.3 percent at 0613 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)