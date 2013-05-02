* USD/INR trading weaker at 53.74/75 versus its previous close of 54.80/81 on the back of the cut in withholding tax on foreign investments in local debt announced on Tuesday. * Traders say gains in domestic shares also hurting the pair, but failing to have a large impact as most people are already short on USD/INR. * Sentiment cautious ahead of the central bank's annual monetary policy review on Friday when it is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. See for a snapshot. * Traders say good dollar demand seen from state-run banks limiting a further downside to the pair. It is expected to hold in a range of 53.60 to 53.90 during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)