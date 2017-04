* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain 3.2 percent on short covering in its May futures <TCSK3:NS> on Thursday, triggered by value buying in the cash market after April's underperformance, dealers say. * TCS fell 12.5 percent in April compared with a 3.6 percent rise in India's benchmark index in the same period. * TCS added 0.38 million shares or about 8 percent in outstanding positions for May futures on Tuesday with a price increase of 3 percent, which signifies long positions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)