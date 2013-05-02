* Nomura Equity Research is "overweight" on rate cyclicals and
defensive growth plays but remains "underweight" on domestic
growth cyclicals.
* The investment banking company says following the contraction
in global risk premiums in the second half of 2012 and the
simultaneous rally in risky assets, it expects the focus to turn
to domestic fundamentals this year.
* India's growth will be slow to revive, but easing pressure on
current account deficit and inflation suggest a benign rate and
liquidity environment.
* Nomura expects to see the benchmark index at 21,700
at end-March.
* ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, Mahindra &
Mahindra Ltd, Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd and
Zee Entertainment Ltd are top bets for the year.