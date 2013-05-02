* NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, adds 10.7
percent to 16.72, heading for a third straight session of gains,
reflecting the rising volatility ahead of the central bank's
policy review on Friday.
* India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is
seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge.
* As of 0839 GMT, India VIX was up the most in a day since Sept.
17, 2012.
* The India VIX is rising at a time when India's NSE stock index
crossed the psychologically important 6,000 level, the
first time since Feb. 4, keeping many wary of profit-taking on
policy day, dealers said.
* The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates on
Friday for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall
in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its
lowest growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll.
* As of Tuesday's close India VIX had a negative correlation of
61 percent with NSE stock index.
* "The risk for long positions is increasing as depicted by
India VIX, people are buying more puts than calls," said AK
Prabhakar, senior vice president at brokerage AnandRathi.
* If NSE stock index does not close above 6,035 on Friday then
it can decline till 5,775 level, Prabhakar added.
