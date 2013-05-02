* NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, adds 10.7 percent to 16.72, heading for a third straight session of gains, reflecting the rising volatility ahead of the central bank's policy review on Friday. * India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. * As of 0839 GMT, India VIX was up the most in a day since Sept. 17, 2012. * The India VIX is rising at a time when India's NSE stock index crossed the psychologically important 6,000 level, the first time since Feb. 4, keeping many wary of profit-taking on policy day, dealers said. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates on Friday for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its lowest growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll. * As of Tuesday's close India VIX had a negative correlation of 61 percent with NSE stock index. * "The risk for long positions is increasing as depicted by India VIX, people are buying more puts than calls," said AK Prabhakar, senior vice president at brokerage AnandRathi. * If NSE stock index does not close above 6,035 on Friday then it can decline till 5,775 level, Prabhakar added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)