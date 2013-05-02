* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) hits a low of 7.17 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 7, 2011. It is at 7.18 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close. * The five-year swap rate hits a nine-month low of 6.86 percent. It is at 6.87 percent, down 3 bps on the day. * Dealers say a continued drop in crude oil prices has led to receiving in swaps. * The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)