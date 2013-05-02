* India's main share index gains 1.41 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.37 percent, trading above the 6,000 level for the first time since Feb. 4. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 2.3 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up 2 percent on expectations of monetary easing. * The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre. * Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain 3.7 percent on short covering in May futures <TCSK3:NS>, triggered by value buying in the cash market after April's underperformance, dealers say. * Among other IT stocks, Infosys Ltd is up 2.2 percent while HCL Technologies gains 1.3 percent. * However, NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, is rising at a time when the NSE stock index crossed the psychologically important 6,000 level, the first time since Feb. 4, keeping many wary of profit-taking on policy day, dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)