* India's main share index gains 1.41 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 1.37 percent, trading above
the 6,000 level for the first time since Feb. 4.
* Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
gains 2.3 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up
2 percent on expectations of monetary easing.
* The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis
point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in
the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions
as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre.
* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain 3.7
percent on short covering in May futures <TCSK3:NS>, triggered
by value buying in the cash market after April's
underperformance, dealers say.
* Among other IT stocks, Infosys Ltd is up 2.2 percent
while HCL Technologies gains 1.3 percent.
* However, NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, is
rising at a time when the NSE stock index crossed the
psychologically important 6,000 level, the first time since Feb.
4, keeping many wary of profit-taking on policy day, dealers
said.
