* India's federal bond yields off 33-month lows in volatile afternoon trading. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, after easing to 7.68 percent earlier in the session. * Dealers say bond yields may drop 10-12 bps if the Reserve Bank of India surprises with a 50 bps cut on Friday. * Alternately, a 25 bps repo cut with a dovish guidance may see yields ease 5-6 bps. * Dealers also watching for any possible cut in banks' held-to-maturity ratio which now stands at 25 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)