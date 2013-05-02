* USD/INR edges up to 53.85/86 from its previous close of 53.80/81 on the back of some short-covering by state-run banks while dollar demand from oil firms also helps. * The euro slips against the dollar in anticipation of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates in an attempt to support a flagging economy. * Traders say weak manufacturing PMI also boosting dollar sentiment. India's factories lost momentum in April as output grew at its weakest pace in over four years, but a jump in export orders augured well for the coming months, a survey showed on Thursday. * Dealers say the market is sitting short on dollar ahead of the anticipated rate cut on Friday and when the pair fell to a two-month low of 53.6625, some short covering was triggered. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)