* Indian overnight cash rates edge down to 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 8.25/8.35 percent as mutual fund redemption pressure eases. * Rates had risen to 8.45 percent, their highest since Feb. 28 on Tuesday, as mutual funds facing redemption pressures were forced to borrow from the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market leading to a rise in call money rates. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around current levels until the policy on Friday after which the rates would align to the repo rate, depending on what the central bank does. * Banks borrow 1.1 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared with 851.10 billion rupees on Tuesday, reflecting the cash tightness in the system. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)