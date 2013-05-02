* While MSCI India has already outperformed MSCI
Asia ex-Japan by 3.2 percent since it became one
of the cheapest four markets in the region in early March,
Credit Suisse says there is still room for more outperformance.
* The investment bank says that since 2000, whenever India
became one of the cheapest four markets in MSCI Asia Ex-Japan
region, it has outperformed in 14 of 15 times, and that on
average the outperformance has been 12.4 percent.
* Credit Suisse argues that not only does India look cheap
relative to the region, but even on an absolute basis, the
current price-to-book of 2.02 times is close to the last 3
troughs of 1.95 times.
* "We believe potential rate cuts are the catalyst.... CS India
strategist suggesting potentially further 10 percent upside,"
said Credit Suisse in a report on Wednesday.
* The bank highlights over-ownership among foreign investors,
earnings downgrades and elections as key risks.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)