* While MSCI India has already outperformed MSCI Asia ex-Japan by 3.2 percent since it became one of the cheapest four markets in the region in early March, Credit Suisse says there is still room for more outperformance. * The investment bank says that since 2000, whenever India became one of the cheapest four markets in MSCI Asia Ex-Japan region, it has outperformed in 14 of 15 times, and that on average the outperformance has been 12.4 percent. * Credit Suisse argues that not only does India look cheap relative to the region, but even on an absolute basis, the current price-to-book of 2.02 times is close to the last 3 troughs of 1.95 times. * "We believe potential rate cuts are the catalyst.... CS India strategist suggesting potentially further 10 percent upside," said Credit Suisse in a report on Wednesday. * The bank highlights over-ownership among foreign investors, earnings downgrades and elections as key risks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)