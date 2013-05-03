* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open higher versus its previous close of 7.72 percent after hawkish statements by the central bank in its macroeconomic report post market hours on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday warned of "very limited" space for further easing of monetary policy. * A Reuters poll had shown most economists widely expect the central bank to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * The 10-year bond is seen starting around 7.74-7.75 percent and moving in a 7.73 to 7.78 percent range until the policy decision at 0530 GMT. * A rise in crude oil prices overnight is also seen hurting sentiment. * Brent crude held below $103 a barrel on Friday, holding on to most of its steep gains from the previous session when an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)