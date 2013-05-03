* USD/INR is expected to start higher versus its close of 53.81/82 on Thursday, following hawkish comments by the central bank in its macro-report released post market hours on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India warned of "very limited" space for further easing of monetary policy, striking a hawkish tone a day before it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year. * The pair is seen starting around the 53.85 level and moving in a 53.80 to 54.00 range until the policy decision at 0530 GMT. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.1 percent. Domestic stock performance to be eyed for cues. * Asian shares rise after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank adds to hopes that more stimulus from yet another major central bank will help shore up the global economic recovery. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)