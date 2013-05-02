May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Scania CV AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Nordea Markets

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0928445799

