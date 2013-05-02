May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 113.159
Yield 1.487 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ING
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg Law
Notes The issue size will total 5.05 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0544644957
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.