May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (L-Bank)

Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.096

Reoffer price 100.096

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Jan 2017 UKT

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 350 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0914294623

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.