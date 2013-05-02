* Cuts full-year sales forecast to $274-$280 mln from $313-$318 mln

* First-quarter adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.21

* Revenue down 7 pct to $51.5 mln vs est $66.5 mln

* Shares down 26 pct after market

(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment, compares with estimates; updates share)

By Chandni Doulatramani

May 2 Zagg Inc (ZAGG.O), which makes scratch guards for mobile and tablet devices, slashed its full-year sales forecast, citing delays in product launches by Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Shares of the company fell 26 percent to $5.10 in after-market trading.

Zagg, whose products are used for Apple iPhones and iPads, cut its full-year sales forecast to $274 million-$280 million from $313 million-$318 million.

"The most significant change in guidance is due to Apple delaying new device launches until later this year," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

Sources in Japan and Taiwan, home to dozens of Apple suppliers, told Reuters last month that they initially expected mass-production of the next iPhone to begin in June but that date may have begun to slip. [ID:nL2N0D91C5]

"When Apple does new products, that drives business for Zagg, so if there's no new product, they're not going to get their kicker," Ladenburg Thalmann & Co analyst Jon Hickman told Reuters.

Zagg's net income fell to $876,000, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $5.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share, way short of the 21 cents analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $51.5 million, below expectations of $66.5 million. [ID:nBw026555a]

Gross margin in the quarter fell as the company's 9-inch keyboard, especially made for iPad mini, was not well accepted.

"They had a 9-inch keypad for a 7-inch device, and people just found that cumbersome," analyst Hickman said.

Gross margin fell to 37 percent from 49 percent a year earlier.

The company, whose largest customers in the quarter were Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), also ended contracts with some of its distributors.

Zagg shares closed at $6.88 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. They have fallen about 9 percent in the last three months.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

