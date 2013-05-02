May 2 American Capital Agency Corp's (AGNC.O) first-quarter net profit fell about 65 percent due to a loss on the sale of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and derivatives.

The real estate investment trust's (REIT) shares were down 8 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $33.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Net income fell to $228 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter, from $641 million, or $2.66 per share, a year earlier.

American Capital reported a loss of $26 million on the sale of agency securities and $98 million on derivative instruments and other securities, compared with a profit a year earlier. [ID:nPNPH05833]

"Fixed-rate agency MBS prices declined considerably more than both U.S. Treasury securities and interest rate swaps during the first quarter, as market participants began to price in an early end to the Federal Reserve's third round of quantitative easing amid stronger economic data," Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain said in a statement.

The Fed launched an open-ended asset-purchase program in September last year, kicking it off with a monthly $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities and promising to continue or ramp up the program unless the outlook for the labor market improves substantially. [ID:nL1E8MS0ZC]

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((avik.das@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: avik.das.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMERICANCAPITAL RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.