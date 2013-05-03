* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.08 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.4 percent higher. * Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from yet another major central bank will help shore up the global economic recovery. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 14.30 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * India's central bank annual monetary policy statement for the 2013/14 fiscal year at 0530 GMT would be key for shares in the near term, with expectations that the Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates for a third time this year. * Also on watch, earnings of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)