* India's main share index falls 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.35 percent lower. * Weakness in shares after a central bank report said room for further monetary easing in this fiscal year was 'very limited', denting hopes of a dovish stance. * The Reserve Bank of India, in a report released post trading hours on Thursday, citing still-high headline and consumer inflation, said macro-financial risks remained significant. * Rate sensitives like mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fall 0.75 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is down 1 percent, in caution ahead of RBI policy. * India's Bharti Airtel Ltd shares, however, rise as much as 4.7 percent in early trade after the company agreed to sell a 5 percent stake to Qatar Foundation Endowment for $1.26 billion. * Cement stocks such as ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd also gain 1.1 percent and 1.08 percent, respectively, ahead of results later in the day.