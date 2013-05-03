* Nomura upgrades Fortis Healthcare Ltd to "buy" from "neutral", but cuts its target price to 124 rupees from 170 rupees, citing recent underperformance and improvement in return ratios. * "Near-term ROE (Return on equity) is low at 1-3 percent but we expect average incremental ROE over the next five years to be 33 percent," said Nomura in a report. * The investment bank adds that in its view Fortis has come to the end of an investment cycle and will now focus on cash flows and profitability. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)