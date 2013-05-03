* USD/INR continues to trade weaker at 53.97/98 versus its previous close of 53.81/82 after the central bank cuts its key policy rate by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations but maintains its hawkish stance. * Traders say hopes of more aggressive rate cuts going ahead have reduced following the policy statement. * India's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday for the third time since January, as expected, as growth slows and inflation ebbs, but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further, disappointing markets. * The pair is expected to hold in a 53.85 to 54.09 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)