* India's main share index extends fall to 0.59 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.6 percent. * The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the third time since January, as expected, as growth slows and inflation ebbs, but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further, disappointing markets. * HDFC Bank Ltd, India's No.3 lender by loan value, falls 1.13 percent, State Bank of India Ltd lower 3.15 percent, while ICICI Bank down 2.9 percent. * Rate-sensitive auto stocks also see selling with Tata Motors Ltd down 3.75 percent and Bajaj Auto Ltd lower 2.84 percent. * IT stocks, however, rise on value buying after the recent sell-off. Infosys Ltd rises 1.24 percent after a steep fall of 22 percent in April on the back of poor March quarter results, while HCL Technologies gains 2.28 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)