BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.81
Reoffer price 102.81
Yield 2.492 pct
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0824094089
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp