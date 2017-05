* Indian cash rates unchanged from their last close of 7.45/7.50 percent as demand for funds remains firm on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. * Cash rates will drop next week following the central bank's 25 basis point cut in interest rates. * Traders expect the cash deficit in the banking system to remain around 800 billion rupees, keeping cash rates above the new repo rate of 7.25 percent. * Banks borrowed only 217.15 billion rupees at the central bank's morning repo auction on Friday. The central bank conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)