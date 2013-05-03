May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Transport for London (TFL)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 15, 2045

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.141

Yield 3.638 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2046 UKT

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0928618569

