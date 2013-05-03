BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Transport for London (TFL)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date May 15, 2045
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.141
Yield 3.638 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2046 UKT
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0928618569
