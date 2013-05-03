May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 950 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 08, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 11.5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 11.5bp

Payment Date May 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005190683

