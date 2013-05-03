BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
(BNG)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date May 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BMO
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Dutch
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp