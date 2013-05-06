* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.55
percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
0.98 percent higher.
* Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to
an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an
all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its
ground against the yen.
* Traders say the focus will now shift to the monsoon in the
country and the flow of global funds after key central banks
committed to an easy monetary policy.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.54
billion rupees of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data
showed.
* On watch, independent news site Cobrapost to screen a film and
hold a press conference in New Delhi on its investigation into
money laundering in the Indian financial sector. (0400 GMT)
* Also, India central bank officials to hold post-policy
teleconference with researchers/analysts. (0900 GMT)
