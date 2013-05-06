* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.55 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan 0.98 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its ground against the yen. * Traders say the focus will now shift to the monsoon in the country and the flow of global funds after key central banks committed to an easy monetary policy. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.54 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * On watch, independent news site Cobrapost to screen a film and hold a press conference in New Delhi on its investigation into money laundering in the Indian financial sector. (0400 GMT) * Also, India central bank officials to hold post-policy teleconference with researchers/analysts. (0900 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)