* USD/INR is expected to start lower versus its close of 53.935/945 on Friday, tracking gains in Asian FX. * Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.5 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index higher 0.89 percent. * The dollar inched higher versus the yen on Monday, clinging to gains made late last week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns about the outlook for the world's largest economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)