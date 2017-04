* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower versus its previous close of 7.74 percent as the market cheers the Reserve Bank of India's open market operation announcement. * The RBI will buy up to 100 billion rupees of federal government bonds on Tuesday through open market operation, it said in a release after market hours on Friday. * A rally in global crude oil prices will weigh on bonds. Oil jumped more than $1 to the highest in at least three weeks on Friday, spurred by better-than-expected job growth in the United States that raised the prospect of stronger demand in the world's top oil consumer. * Dealers were expecting more OMOs after the RBI desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio at its policy review on Friday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)