* USD/INR lower tracking gains in Asian FX, at 53.84/85 versus its close of 53.935/945 on Friday. * Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Senior dealer says equity flows expected in coming days with Jet Airways selling stake to Etihad, Unilever's open offer for Indian unit. * Tips 53.50-54.00 band for the session. * Charts show 53.60-65 levels on downside very strong crucial support, being lower end of a triangle consolidation which has lasted since Sept 2011. * A clear break of support through 53.50 should see strong move lower on USD/INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)