* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opens 1 basis point lower at 7.73 percent versus its previous close as the OMO announcement was largely discounted by market, disappointed over the RBI's statement that there was little room for further policy easing. * The RBI will buy up to 100 billion rupees of federal government bonds on Tuesday through open market operation, it said in a release after market hours on Friday. * Dealers are expecting more OMOs after the RBI desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio at its policy review on Friday. * Yields had risen on disappointment after the central bank cut interest rates by only 25 basis points on Friday and said the scope for further easing was limited. * The RBI said at a press meeting after releasing monetary policy that it will provide liquidity as needed, including conducting OMOs. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)