* India's main share index gains 0.18 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.05 percent lower. * IT stocks rise on value buying after the recent sell-off. Infosys Ltd up 1.1 percent after a steep fall of 22 percent in April on the back of poor March quarter results, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.9 percent. * Rate-sensitives like ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.5 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent, after the central bank cautioned it has limited room for further monetary easing, overshadowing the 25 basis point cut in key interest rate. * Also on watch, independent news site Cobrapost to screen a film and hold a press conference in New Delhi on its investigation into money laundering in the financial sector.