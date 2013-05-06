* Shares in copper refiners gain on expectations of better
realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday,
its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus
moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of
industrial metals demand.
* Sterlite Industries Ltd shares gain 2.5 percent,
while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3 percent.
* Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $7,265 per tonne on Friday versus its previous close of
$6,848.
