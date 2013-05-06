* Shares in copper refiners gain on expectations of better realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial metals demand. * Sterlite Industries Ltd shares gain 2.5 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3 percent. * Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,265 per tonne on Friday versus its previous close of $6,848. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)