* Shares in Infosys Ltd gain 1.2 percent on short
covering in its May futures <INFYK3:NS> on Monday due to value
buying in the cash market after April's underperformance,
dealers say.
* Infosys fell 22.6 percent in April compared with a 3.6 percent
rise in India's benchmark index in the same period.
* Infosys added 0.29 million shares or about 10.5 percent in
outstanding positions for May futures on Friday with a price
increase of 2.3 percent, which signifies liquidation of short
positions.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)