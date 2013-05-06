* Shares in Infosys Ltd gain 1.2 percent on short covering in its May futures <INFYK3:NS> on Monday due to value buying in the cash market after April's underperformance, dealers say. * Infosys fell 22.6 percent in April compared with a 3.6 percent rise in India's benchmark index in the same period. * Infosys added 0.29 million shares or about 10.5 percent in outstanding positions for May futures on Friday with a price increase of 2.3 percent, which signifies liquidation of short positions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)