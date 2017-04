* USD/INR off lows as large state-run bank on bid side, possibly for oil or defence-related buy, says dealers. * The pair is at 53.91/92, off 53.76 low, versus its close of 53.935/945 on Friday. * State-run bank dealer tips 53.80-54.05 band for the session. * The pair has immediate resistance at 54.10, followed by 54.40, which recent rebound high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)