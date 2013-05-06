* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd could miss
January-March earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Glenmark could report a
net profit of 1.56 billion rupees ($29 million) for the quarter,
compared with a mean consensus estimate of 1.68 billion rupees.
* Shares in Glenmark were up 1.3 percent at 0604 GMT. The
company will announce its earnings on Tuesday.
($1 = 53.9600 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)