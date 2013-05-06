* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd could miss January-March earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Glenmark could report a net profit of 1.56 billion rupees ($29 million) for the quarter, compared with a mean consensus estimate of 1.68 billion rupees. * Shares in Glenmark were up 1.3 percent at 0604 GMT. The company will announce its earnings on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.9600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)