* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.74 percent from its last close. It has moved in a narrow range of 7.73 percent to 7.75 percent in heavy trading. * The RBI's cautious stance on future rate cuts weighing on bonds, even after announcing it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds through an open market operation on Tuesday. * Dealers, however, say more OMO interventions and introduction of few benchmarks in mid-tenure maturity buckets would see some buying interest in bonds in the near term. * The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Friday and said the scope for further easing was limited. * A rebound in international crude prices is watched closely, dealers say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)