* Nomura says carry will remain an important consideration in the swap curve given liquidity deficit and RBI's cautious stance. * The investment bank continues to like swap flattener trades given the carry consideration in front-end swaps as well as the receive bias in the belly (3-5 year) part of the swap curve. * Expects the receive pressure in belly part of the curve to continue given the growth concerns. * HTM cut unlikely to have material impact on bonds, instead current rise in longer term bonds is an opportunity to accumulate positions in them, says note. * Nomura says remains comfortable with recommendations of a 1s3s swap flattener and long 5-year bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)