* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) up 3 basis point at 7.23 percent, retracing from a near 28-month low. The five-year swap rate rises 6 basis points to 6.95 percent, rebounding from a nine-month low. * Lack of government spending, RBI's hawkish stance and systemic outflow owing to monthly indirect tax collections are prolonging the liquidity stress and consequently resulting in payings in the shorter end of OIS curve, dealers said. * Dealers brushed aside the 100 billion rupee bond purchase announced by the RBI, disappointed with its statement that there was little room for further policy easing. * The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Friday and said the scope for further easing was limited. * Dealers say a rebound in crude oil prices has led to paying in swaps.