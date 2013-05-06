* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
up 3 basis point at 7.23 percent, retracing
from a near 28-month low. The five-year swap rate
rises 6 basis points to 6.95 percent,
rebounding from a nine-month low.
* Lack of government spending, RBI's hawkish stance and systemic
outflow owing to monthly indirect tax collections are prolonging
the liquidity stress and consequently resulting in payings in
the shorter end of OIS curve, dealers said.
* Dealers brushed aside the 100 billion rupee bond purchase
announced by the RBI, disappointed with its statement that there
was little room for further policy easing.
* The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on
Friday and said the scope for further easing was limited.
* Dealers say a rebound in crude oil prices has led to paying in
swaps.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)