* USD/INR rises to near 1-week high on talk of continued defence buying, says dealers. * Outflows related to large petrochemical firm also doing rounds, says dealers. * The pair rises to 54.16, the highest since May 1; currently at 54.13/14, versus its close of 53.935/945 on Friday. * Dealers also outwatching for inflows related to Gulf state Qatar's picking up a stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.26 billion. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)