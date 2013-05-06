* India's main share index gains 0.47 percent and the
broader NSE index is 0.41 percent higher, as previously
beaten down sectors such as IT and metals gain.
* IT stocks rise on value buying after the recent sell-off.
Infosys Ltd up 1.4 percent after a steep fall of 22
percent in April on the back of poor March quarter results,
while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 3.3 percent.
* Shares in copper refiners gain on expectations of better
realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday,
its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus
moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of
demand for industrial metals.
* Sterlite Industries Ltd shares gain 2.5 percent,
while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3 percent.
* Among other metal stocks, Tata Steel Ltd is up 3.2
percent while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gain 2.2
percent.
