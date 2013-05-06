* India's main share index gains 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.41 percent higher, as previously beaten down sectors such as IT and metals gain. * IT stocks rise on value buying after the recent sell-off. Infosys Ltd up 1.4 percent after a steep fall of 22 percent in April on the back of poor March quarter results, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 3.3 percent. * Shares in copper refiners gain on expectations of better realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central banks raised investor confidence over growth of demand for industrial metals. * Sterlite Industries Ltd shares gain 2.5 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3 percent. * Among other metal stocks, Tata Steel Ltd is up 3.2 percent while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gain 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)