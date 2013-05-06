MUMBAI May 6 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to rising supplies from the new season crop, sluggish demand from local traders and estimates of higher output.

* At 0952 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1 percent lower at 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* "Overall output in the current season is comparatively higher and thus no major upside is expected over a medium term," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 18 rupees to 3,407 per 100 kg.

* Demand from stockists has dropped in the past week due to expectations of further drop in prices ahead of rising supplies, traders said.

* However, there are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)