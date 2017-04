* Indian cash rates at 7.30/7.35 percent, in line with the cut in the repo rate to 7.25 percent by the central bank on Friday. The call rate dropped to 7.10/7.20 percent at Friday close. * The Reserve Bank of India desists from lowering cash reserve ratio, but says will actively manage liquidity. * The RBI to buy back bonds up to 100 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects the RBI to conduct OMOs to the tune of 1.6 trillion rupees in FY14, assuming a 50 basis points cash reserve ratio cut in fiscal second half. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)